Nintendo Switch “Wins” Black Friday, Analysts Now Predicting 100 Million Lifetime Sales

Black Friday 2019 is behind us (lingering Cyber Monday sales aside) and so it’s time to get down to the important work of declaring which console maker won the biggest shopping weekend of the year. While official numbers have yet to be released, according to analysts in the know, it seems like the Nintendo Switch fairly handily won the Black Friday sales battle, despite most retailers offering the exact same $300 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle from last year. On the software front, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the winner, with sports titles like NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, and Madden NFL 20 close behind.

According to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, Nintendo will likely sell approximately 9.5 million Switch units during the holiday quarter, and around 65 million units of software. Nintendo’s Black Friday 2019 success seems to have opened financial analysts’ eyes, with many like Morningstar Investment Services’ Kazunori Ito, now predicting a longer-than-average lifespan for the platform…

This is typically where sales begin to peak out, but it looks like the Switch may have a longer life cycle. With a [living room] console and a portable player in a single machine, Nintendo has a very effective platform for selling game software.

Meanwhile, good ol’ Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter predicts the Switch will “easily” hit 100 million units sold, putting the system in the same realm as the Wii and PS4…

The Switch can sell 20 million units annually for the next three year, so it should easily get to 100 million.

Of course, the Switch still has a ways to go to hit 100 million – only around 42 million units have shipped so far. What do you think? Are we at the beginning of a long winning streak for Nintendo, or will the popularity of the Switch fall off once Xbox Scarlett and the PlayStation 5 finally arrive?