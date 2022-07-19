Nintendo Reveals Details Regarding 3DS and WiiU eShop Closures; Fire Emblem Fates Distribution to End on February 2023

Previously on Nintendo and its discontinuation of the eShop on some platforms, they had said that players will no longer be able to use the shop on Wii U and 3DS in March 2023. That’s already bad for game preservation because what about the digital-only titles that the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U offered? Next year, people won’t be able to buy them.

The story continues from there, as well. However, Nintendo users got another bit of scathing information today, so let’s talk about it. This comes in the form of adding funds to the eShop via your 3DS or Wii U. As of next month (August, at the time of publication), you won’t be able to do that anymore.

Updates on the discontinuation of #eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS family systems: - As of 29/08/2022, it will no longer be possible to add funds. - As of 27/03/2023, purchases will no longer be available. More details: https://t.co/XUEf0YZIxC — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 19, 2022

Essentially, between August and the shop’s full closure date in March 2023, any purchases made on the 3DS or Wii U eShops will have to come directly from your bank card in terms of paying. The above service closure also name-drops a specific title, Fire Emblem Fates, but we’ll get there in a second.

Given everything that’s going on relating to the 3DS and Wii U losing features, you may wonder what will happen to online play. Well, Nintendo isn’t shutting that down in March, thankfully. 3DS and Wii U users can redownload any of their deleted software if they so choose and continue to enjoy playing those games online.

Now, onto what happened to Fire Emblem Fates. Fire Emblem Fates was a game released back in 2015 for the Nintendo 3DS, with players that bought one route (between Conquest or Birthright) being able to purchase the other two routes (whichever one they didn’t buy, and the DLC route Revelations).

So, why’d Fates get name-dropped here? Well, as you can see below, Nintendo decided to cease sales for the game a month earlier than the eShop’s closure.

Sales of the game Fire Emblem Fates will end one month earlier, on 28/02/2023. DLC for Fire Emblem Fates, including story paths accessible after the completion of Chapter 6, will still be available until 27/03/2023. More info: https://t.co/0SBEIjk0Bc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 19, 2022

What’s particularly strange about this is, given how Conquest and Birthright were the two “base game” routes, Nintendo’s essentially cutting those out of the shop a month early. That means you have an even shorter deadline to pick up Fire Emblem Fates if you want it. Although Revelations (the aforementioned third story route) and the game’s other DLC will remain available until March 2023.

We’ll continue to update as this story develops.