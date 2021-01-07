Netflix Support for Both 3DS and Wii U Ending This Summer

If you've been viewing your favorite Netflix shows on your Nintendo 3DS or Wii U, it looks like those days are about to come to an end. Neither the Netflix 3DS or Wii U app will work after June 30, 2021.

Nintendo Life reports that the shutdown comes just two years after Netflix was summarily disabled on the original Wii. Now, there won't be any Nintendo consoles that support Netflix, as bizarrely enough, it isn't available on Switch.

Super Nintendo World Website Provides a Virtual Tour of Universal’s Mario Theme Park

If you still have both 3DS and Wii U Netflix apps, you can still keep watching until this summer when the shutdown occurs. Otherwise, you won't be able to download either app any longer, unless you have them on your download list from previous acquisitions.

The Switch is the perfect console for portable Netflix viewing, and yet it still isn't clear if Nintendo will ever bring the app to its console/handheld hybrid. There are the Hulu and Funimation apps should you need some streaming services on your system, so it's not as though the Switch isn't capable of streaming video.

Nintendo hasn't made an official statement on adding Netflix in the interim to the Switch given these impending changes, though you shouldn't get your hopes up at this point.