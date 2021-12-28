Nintendo President Warns for Nintendo Switch Shortages in the Upcoming Months

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has warned of Nintendo Switch shortages in the coming months.

While the Xbox Series X and PS5 are still quite hard to come by due to ongoing shortages, the Nintendo Switch has been widely available. Unfortunately, Nintendo’s hybrid platform might very well also be harder to find at the beginning of 2022. According to the President of Nintendo of Japan, the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors and the turmoil in logistics will have an impact on the supply of the Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

"Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced on the 27th that the supply of the main game machine "Nintendo Switch" may be stagnant after the beginning of 2022", the translated article from Japanese newspaper Kyoto NP reads. "It is said that the global shortage of semiconductors and the turmoil in logistics will have an impact."

Last month, Nintendo already lowered its Switch sales forecast from 25.5 million to 24 million units due to global chip shortages.

“For Nintendo Switch hardware, we reduced our forecast by 1.50 million units to 24.00 million units. Our shipment forecast for the second half was reduced because of the change in our production plan due to the effects of the global semiconductor shortage” Nintendo explained in its most recent financial earnings report. “On the other hand, we revised the Nintendo Switch software forecast up by 10.00 million units to 200.00 million units based on the sales performance of the first half.”

The Nintendo Switch launched globally back in 2017. As of September 2021, Nintendo managed to sell more than 92.87 million units of its hybrid platform. As such, the platform is on track to beat worldwide Nintendo Wii sales somewhere next year.