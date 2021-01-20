Nintendo Faces Another Class-Action Lawsuit Over Joy-Con Drift in Canada

Nintendo is certainly no stranger to legal wrangling over Joy-Con drift. We saw the first class-action lawsuit over the issue filed back in 2019, and now the Canadian law firm Lambert Avocat Inc. has submitted another one. The lawsuit seeks restitution for anybody who’s bought a Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Joy-Con, or Pro Controller in the province of Quebec.

For those unfamiliar, Joy-Con drift mostly frequently affects the left Joy-Con’s analog stick, and seems to eventually happen to most, if not all, of the itty-bitty detachable controllers with enough use (I’ve had two Joy-Cons fall victim to drift myself). Lambert Avocat provided the following justifications for the lawsuit:

Gotham Knights, Far Cry 6, and More Canadian Games That Should Make 2021 a Banner Year

The consumers wouldn’t have brought the defective gaming systems or controllers or wouldn’t have paid such high price, had they known their reduced product lifespan because of the defect.

The defect prevents the products in performing a function for which they were bought for and causes inconvenience to consumers

The defect was not revealed by Nintendo.

The consumers were not able to detect the default through an ordinary examination of the products.

The class action is currently awaiting authorization from a Superior Court of Quebec judge to proceed. In the meantime, Lambert Avocat are collecting information about Joy-Con drift via an online questionnaire.

Last year Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for the Joy-Con drift issue, but it doesn’t seem like the company has done anything to resolve the problem since then. Nintendo will repair defective Joy-Cons free of charge and they recently began selling individual Joy-Cons, making replacements less expensive, but let’s be honest, those are just Band-Aids. You have to wonder how many lawsuits need to be filed before this actually gets fixed.

What has been your experience with Joy-Con drift? Has it been enough to sour you on the Switch experience to some degree?