Nintendo Will Finally Start Selling Individual Switch Joy-Cons Next Month

After years of pleading from consumers, Nintendo has announced they’re finally going to start selling individual left and right Switch Joy-Con controllers next month. Until now, Nintendo only sold Joy-Cons in a set, which is no small investment – a pair of the little controllers costs a whopping $80. Thankfully, you’ll soon be able to purchase an individual Joy-Con for only $40.

Starting on 11/9, single #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers will be available for purchase for $39.99. Choose from the left Joy-Con controller in Neon Blue, and the right Joy-Con controller in Neon Red. pic.twitter.com/wXW8BEssS7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 23, 2020

Of course, being able to buy a single one of Nintendo’s controllers is a big deal largely due to the persistent problem of Joy-Con drift. The issue, which most frequently affects the left Joy-Con’s analog stick, seems to eventually happen to most, if not all, of the itty-bitty detachable controllers with enough use (I’ve had two Joy-Cons fall victim to drift myself). Joy-Con drift has resulted in a class-action lawsuit, and Nintendo’s president issued the following apology earlier this year…

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers regarding Joy-Con controllers. We are continuing to improve our products, but currently Joy-Con is subject to a class-action lawsuit in the United States and is a pending issue so we cannot comment on any specific actions we may take.

…and yet, by all indications, the company has yet to actually resolve the problem. While not a true resolution, allowing people to an buy an individual Joy-Con when they fail is a small, but appreciated bone. Unfortunately, it also kind of feels like an admission that a true fix isn’t coming any time soon.

Individual left and right Joy-Cons go on sale on November 11. What has been your experience with Joy-Con drift? Will you be grabbing an individual Joy-Con replacement or two?