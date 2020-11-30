For anyone still looking for a deal on the Nintendo Switch in time for Cyber Monday, Nintendo's got your back. In addition to lowering prices on a variety of different Switch titles as we round the corner to the second biggest sales day of the year, the Big N has debuted a new Switch bundle that focuses on Fortnite in an attempt to bring new players into the fold.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle offers a bespoke Switch, complete with a unique dock much like we saw with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition bundle. It's adorned with imagery straight from Fortnite itself, with a bright blue and yellow set of Joy-Con controllers that bring to mind Fortnite's vivid color scheme. Typically you can choose from two gray controllers or neon red and blue, depending on how colorful you feel like being -- or more accurately, whatever you were able to find back during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Switch itself comes with Fortnite pre-installed, as well as 2,000 V-Bucks and a download code for the Wildcat bundle. This includes the Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit items and some additional goodies.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Bundle is up for grabs for $299.99, which isn't any cheaper than a standard Switch, but you do get the added Fortnite bonuses and decorative Switch dock, which makes this an attractive pull for anyone who's still without a Switch system at present.

For anyone not as interested in Fortnite but looking to grab a special edition Switch system just the same, Nintendo has also made the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition bundle available once more as well for the same price. It's a great time to take the plunge and nab a system while they're here, especially since Fortnite is still missing from iOS devices.