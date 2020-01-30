Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition Nintendo Switch to Feature Weapon Switching With All Available Weapons

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Nintendo Switch is setting out to be the definitive edition of the game, as it will come with gameplay mechanics that have only been introduced in following entries in the series, such as on-the-fly Style Switching and full Weapon Switching.

Today, producer Matt Walker confirmed that the Nintendo Switch release will come with the ability to switch between all available weapons at any time during the game, like in Devil May Cry 4 and 5. This is huge, as it expands combat options considerably.

Time for another feature reveal for #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition on #NintendoSwitch: Weapon Switching! Hear it from producer Matt Walker (@retrootoko) himself. https://t.co/vbKnQ6doUZ pic.twitter.com/O6KRNUMrar — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 30, 2020

As already mentioned, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will feature on-the-fly Style Switching, allowing players to switch between the four main styles and the two extra styles at any time.

Devil May Cry 3 was the first in the series to introduce the Style System, allowing you to pick between 6 different styles (4 to start, and 2 unlocked later) at the start of each Mission or at a Divinity Statue. The Style System was kicked into high gear in Devil May Cry 4, which introduced dynamic Style Switching during combat with a click of each of the d-pad buttons. Since we know DMC3 Special Edition holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, we set out to make it even extra SSSpecial this time around, and borrowed that new trick from DMC4. Style Switching in DMC3 Special Edition (Nintendo Switch) will work just like you’d expect. Press UP for Trickster, DOWN for Royal Guard, LEFT for Gunslinger and RIGHT for Swordmaster. For the special styles unlocked later in the game, it’ll require a quick double-tap of specific buttons. For Doppelganger, double-tap LEFT, and for Quicksilver, double-tap RIGHT.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on February 20th.