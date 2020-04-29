Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms New Gameplay Video Showcases Character Creation, Skill-Based Combat and More

New Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms gameplay has been shared online, showing more of the upcoming role-playing game in development by Polish developer All In! Games.

The new video offers a new look at the character creation and the gameplay loop. Combat looks incredibly interesting, having been clearly influenced by the Dark Souls series.

While Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms' combat will be the highlight of the game, there will be a lot of other features that will it a must-have for role-playing game fans, such as the lore and character backstories written by RPG veteran Chris Avellone and a lot of customization options.

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms is a high-fantasy RPG set in a dark world inspired by the darkest period of The Middle Ages. It's a story about great warriors, war and epic fights. Players take on the roles of mighty heroes (or villains), undertaking quests, building reputations, and gaining ancient relics and secrets that will allow them to triumph. The challenge doesn’t end after the first playthrough – new game modes are activated after finishing the game for the first time, giving players even more options for exploring the kingdoms and customizing their characters. Alaloth brings the ARPG dynamics to a new level with a skill-based gameplay in a gritty, dark, mature environment filled with magic and blood!

Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms launches this year on PC via Steam and on Xbox One.