NieR Replicant Upgrade Gameplay Will Have To Feel Good For Automata Fans, Developer Says

The original NieR Replicant gameplay was a bit unrefined, and it seems like things will be improved considerably in this regard in the upgraded version coming soon to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Members of the development team revealed some additional details on the game on the latest issue of Famitsu, as reported by ryokutya2089. Regarding gameplay, it has been confirmed that, while the original unrefined gameplay is part of the original NieR Replicant's charm, the upgraded version will have to feel good for the fans of NieR: Automata.

It has also been confirmed that cutscenes will not see major changes, as camera work will be the same as in the original. There will be, however, some unspecified improvements.

The developer also touched upon the new content that will be added to the NieR Replicant upgraded release will be completely new, so we should not see reused enemies and locations.

NieR Replicant is the first entry in the series made popular by NieR: Automata. The game originally released on PlayStation 3, with NieR Gestalt being the version released in the West on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, featuring an older main character that Square Enix felt would resonate better with Western audiences. As already mentioned, the gameplay felt unrefined, but the great story, characters, and world-building more than made up for it.

NieR Replicant upgrade will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.