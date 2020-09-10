Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 New Information to Be Revealed on September 24th

More information on the upcoming NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be revealed later this month.

Today, Square Enix confirmed that a Tokyo Game Show 2020 event named NieR TGS 2020 Special Programming: The ‘We Have a Decent Amount of New Info’ Special will air on September 14th at 10:00 PM JST, 9:00 EST, 6:00 AM PT, 3:00 PM CET. The stream, which will feature English subtitles, will also reveal new information on the mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation. No major information is expected regarding NieR Automata, so if a next-gen version is coming, it will likely not be announced during this event.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Dev Is Looking Into FPS and Crashing Issues

Very little is currently known about NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 as of now. The game will be a remaster of the game released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but it seems like it will hold a few secrets that have yet to be revealed.

To be honest, I still don’t get the ‘upgraded version’ part, even after you explained it in the livestream. There are various representations for what makes a remake or remaster, but what’s the same and what changed from the PS3 version? Yosuke Saito: “There are just so many secrets, I can’t say anything… [laughs]. In any case, please look forward to it. I think that even if the story is the same, you should feel something completely different with it being fully-voiced.

NieR Replicant has been originally released in Japan only, as the Western version was based on NieR Gestalt, which featured the same content as Replicant, but with an older main character who was considered better suited for Western audiences. It is not yet known if this character will be available in the remaster.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.