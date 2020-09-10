Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 New Information to Be Revealed on September 24th
More information on the upcoming NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be revealed later this month.
Today, Square Enix confirmed that a Tokyo Game Show 2020 event named NieR TGS 2020 Special Programming: The ‘We Have a Decent Amount of New Info’ Special will air on September 14th at 10:00 PM JST, 9:00 EST, 6:00 AM PT, 3:00 PM CET. The stream, which will feature English subtitles, will also reveal new information on the mobile game NieR Re[in]carnation. No major information is expected regarding NieR Automata, so if a next-gen version is coming, it will likely not be announced during this event.
【9月24日（木）22:00】「ニーア #TGS2020 特番まぁまぁ新情報がありまスペシャル」放送決定。#ニーアレプリカント V1.22#リィンカネ#ニーアオートマタ#ニーア シリーズ3タイトルの最新情報をまぁまぁお届けいたします。（※事前収録の番組です）
ご視聴はこちら↓https://t.co/Story0rKXg pic.twitter.com/pyu8dL3P4Y
— NieR公式PRアカウント (@NieR_JPN) September 10, 2020
他の2タイトルに比べると #ニーアオートマタ の最新情報はかなり少なめです。3年前のタイトルですが、他2つと並ぶ大切な作品ですので、画像などでは並列に表示しています。混乱させてしまっていたら申し訳ございません。
— NieR公式PRアカウント (@NieR_JPN) September 10, 2020
Very little is currently known about NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 as of now. The game will be a remaster of the game released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but it seems like it will hold a few secrets that have yet to be revealed.
To be honest, I still don’t get the ‘upgraded version’ part, even after you explained it in the livestream. There are various representations for what makes a remake or remaster, but what’s the same and what changed from the PS3 version?
Yosuke Saito: “There are just so many secrets, I can’t say anything… [laughs]. In any case, please look forward to it. I think that even if the story is the same, you should feel something completely different with it being fully-voiced.
NieR Replicant has been originally released in Japan only, as the Western version was based on NieR Gestalt, which featured the same content as Replicant, but with an older main character who was considered better suited for Western audiences. It is not yet known if this character will be available in the remaster.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.
