NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… New Special K Mod Update Introduces Performance Improvements
The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Special K mod received a new update that introduces performance improvements to the game.
The Special K v_0.2.0 update, which can be downloaded right now from the Special K Discord, introduces some performance boosts by enabling Light Sleep mode.
Additional performance boosts! Who could've guessed performance boosting in this game came down to preventing it from sleeping all the time.
Stop it, Replicant -- don't sleep on the job! Don't let the monotonous fetch quests of the game lull you into a heavy sleep!
- Enable Light Sleep mode in SK's UI for additional performance gains on some system. Combine with Input Thread Rescheduling (aka Sleepless Window Thread for max performance gains.
With its performance boost, the new version of the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Special K mod will let even more users experience the game properly at high framerates. The vanilla game's speed is increased when playing at framerates higher than 60 FPS, but the High FPS mod that has been released a few days ago fixes this issue.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.
Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!
The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."
Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.