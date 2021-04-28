NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… Runs at Higher Resolution With Better Load Times and Draw Distance on Xbox Series X
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… seems to run better on Xbox Series X than on PlayStation 5, according to a new comparison video that has been shared online.
The video put together by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights how the game runs at a higher resolution with better load times and draw distance on Xbox Series X. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… runs in backward compatibility on all current-gen consoles, so things could be different if a proper upgrade is released down the line.
- All versions run in backward compatibility mode. This means that the settings are limited to the oldgen versions.
- PS5 runs at 1080p resolution. Xbox Series S and Series X run at 792p and 1440p respectively.
- The framerate remains stable at 60FPS.
- The anisotropic filter is higher in the Xbox versions.
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Loading times are faster on Xbox versions.
- The drawing distance is greater in the Xbox versions.
- Shadows are superior on PS5 and Series X compared to Series S.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.
Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!
The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."
Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.
