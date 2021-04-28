NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… Runs at Higher Resolution With Better Load Times and Draw Distance on Xbox Series X

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… seems to run better on Xbox Series X than on PlayStation 5, according to a new comparison video that has been shared online.

The video put together by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights how the game runs at a higher resolution with better load times and draw distance on Xbox Series X. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… runs in backward compatibility on all current-gen consoles, so things could be different if a proper upgrade is released down the line.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Endings Guide – How To Discover The New Ending E

- All versions run in backward compatibility mode. This means that the settings are limited to the oldgen versions.

- PS5 runs at 1080p resolution. Xbox Series S and Series X run at 792p and 1440p respectively.

- The framerate remains stable at 60FPS.

- The anisotropic filter is higher in the Xbox versions.

- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Loading times are faster on Xbox versions.

- The drawing distance is greater in the Xbox versions.

- Shadows are superior on PS5 and Series X compared to Series S.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.