NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Has Been Rated In Taiwan

It has been some time since we heard anything new regarding NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, but it seems like Square Enix is gearing up for some new announcements.

As reported by Gematsu, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has been recently rated in Taiwan for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. While the rating doesn't reveal anything we did not already know about the game, it may hint that we could learn more about the game in the near future, possibly at the Tokyo Game Show 2020, which is right behind the corner.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is the remaster of the original NieR, released years ago on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. According to producer Yosuke Saito, there are plenty of secrets yet to be revealed, so the game may end up being more than just a remaster.

To be honest, I still don’t get the ‘upgraded version’ part, even after you explained it in the livestream. There are various representations for what makes a remake or remaster, but what’s the same and what changed from the PS3 version? Yosuke Saito: “There are just so many secrets, I can’t say anything… [laughs]. In any case, please look forward to it. I think that even if the story is the same, you should feel something completely different with it being fully-voiced.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.