NieR Automata New Steam Patch Comparison Videos Highlight Small Visual Improvements and More

NiThe NieR Automata Steam release has finally received its first major patch, and some new comparison videos highlight the differences between the original version and the patched one.

The new videos, which have been put together by KyoKat PC Gameplay and 7AM Cafecito, highlight how some of the new options, such as the Global Illumination settings, do bring some very light visual improvements, but these small improvements still cannot compare with those introduced by mods. Additionally, the game still seems to suffer from the same performance issues that have been affecting the game since launch.

The long-anticipated NieR Automata Steam patch has gone live yesterday, introducing some new features and fixes, such as Fidelity FX CAS support, better anti-aliasing, new UI textures, and more.

▼ Changes made Borderless Video Settings Borderless video settings have been implemented.

Fidelity FX A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added.

HDR The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has.

Anti-aliasing Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality

UI textures (4K) Approximately 270 UI textures for icons, backdrops and UI elements etc. now support 4K resolutions.

Cut scenes The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered NieR Automata cut scenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.

Global illumination A new “Global illumination” feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels; High, Medium or Low.

Ambient occlusion/ bloom The rendering targets for ambient occlusion and bloom effects have been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game’s resolution.

▼ Bug fixes It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together.

The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a game pad controller.

The frame rate has been stabilized at 60FPS under default settings.

Other stability-related fixes have also been implemented.

NieR Automata is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.