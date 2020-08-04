Next PS5 Announcement Reportedly Coming Later This Month

While the freshly announced State of Play won't contain any major PS5 news, as revealed yesterday by Sony, a new Bloomberg report suggests a major announcement could still be scheduled for August.

Author Takashi Mochizuki cites an anonymous official at PlayStation as the source for this rumor, though it is unclear whether this announcement would be related to the biggest product details still missing: the released date and price of the PlayStation 5 console.

Macquarie Capital analyst Damian Thong told Bloomberg that he expects the PS5 to cost $400 for the diskless version and $500 for the version with the UltraHD Blu-ray drive, before adding:

I think the core of Sony PlayStation early-adopters will snap up the first several million units quickly. With backward compatibility, their existing game library will work with the new console, so the new machine would be usable right away.

He expects over six million PS5 consoles sold globally by March 2021. Meanwhile, Sony just announced the best quarter ever for PlayStation with over $5.63 billion in revenue and $1.152 billion in profit, clearly boosted by the global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost two million new PlayStation 4 units were sold in the April-June quarter, bringing the total of PS4 units sold to over 112 million.