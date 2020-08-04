Next Nintendo Direct May Be Held Between August 12 and 21

The next Nintendo Direct could be held as early as next week, according to a reliable source.

On his Twitter profile, Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb updated his August gaming events schedule, revealing that the next Nintendo Direct could be held between August 12th and August 21st.

The next Direct has yet to be announced, so take this with a grain of salt until more is said on the matter officially. Still, Jeff Grubb proved to be extremely reliable these past few months, so there's a very good chance of another Direct coming sometime this month.

The previous Nintendo Direct was actually a Direct Mini which focused on games in development from Nintendo's publishing partners. Shin Megami Tensei Nocturne HD Remaster has been confirmed during the event, alongside the 2021 release window for the next main entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V.

Also revealed during the Direct Mini were new DLC content for Cadence of Hyrule, third-person shooter Rogue Company from Hi-Rez Studios, and WWE 2k Battlegrounds. As expected, no major announcement on anticipated Switch exclusive titles like Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 have been made.

The next Nintendo Direct has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.