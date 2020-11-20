Next Devil May Cry May Be More Than Four Years Away – Rumor

The wait for the next entry in the Devil May Cry series is going to be quite long, according to a well-known insider.

Commenting on the latest Capcom leaks, Dusk Golem stated that Devil May Cry 6 is years away, possibly more than 4 years away.

I can also be cruel but honest sometimes. pic.twitter.com/wI5xsK9fle — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 19, 2020

With Dragon's Dogma 2 seemingly in development, and releasing during Fiscal Year 2022, it wouldn't be surprising to see a new entry in the Devil May Cry series to release late in the new console generation. Devil May Cry 5 also released late during the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation, so the facts do line up in some way.

Alongside commenting on the next Devil May Cry, Dusk Golem also talked about the aforementioned Capcom release schedule leak.

(2/2) some details about it, but I'm not talking about it.

Outrage: I have a suspicion on what it is, there's a game I know of I feel it has to be, but I don't fully know.

Hank: Hanku is the Japanese name for HUNK. Never heard about this project before today. There you go. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 19, 2020

The latest entry in the series is Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, an updated version of the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release including Vergil as a playable character, ray tracing support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the Legendary Dark Knight mode, and more.