Next Devil May Cry May Be More Than Four Years Away – Rumor
The wait for the next entry in the Devil May Cry series is going to be quite long, according to a well-known insider.
Commenting on the latest Capcom leaks, Dusk Golem stated that Devil May Cry 6 is years away, possibly more than 4 years away.
I can also be cruel but honest sometimes. pic.twitter.com/wI5xsK9fle
— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 19, 2020
With Dragon's Dogma 2 seemingly in development, and releasing during Fiscal Year 2022, it wouldn't be surprising to see a new entry in the Devil May Cry series to release late in the new console generation. Devil May Cry 5 also released late during the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation, so the facts do line up in some way.
Alongside commenting on the next Devil May Cry, Dusk Golem also talked about the aforementioned Capcom release schedule leak.
(2/2) some details about it, but I'm not talking about it.
Outrage: I have a suspicion on what it is, there's a game I know of I feel it has to be, but I don't fully know.
Hank: Hanku is the Japanese name for HUNK. Never heard about this project before today.
There you go.
— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 19, 2020
The latest entry in the series is Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, an updated version of the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release including Vergil as a playable character, ray tracing support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the Legendary Dark Knight mode, and more.
Take advantage of the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience. Fine-tune your experience as you prioritize gorgeous and photorealistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible, or the highest framerates the series has ever offered.
Not enough? You'll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and loading times go by in a blink to keep the thrills coming. All of this with even more intense new modes so you can push your style to the max. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character!
The PlayStation 5 version even uses the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.
