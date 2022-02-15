New Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Details and Screenshots Released by Nintendo

Nintendo has released additional details about the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3 alongside a couple of new screenshots.

The new entry in the Xenoblade series was announced during last week’s Nintendo Direct broadcast. On the game’s official website and via Nintendo’s official Twitter accounts, new information about the game’s characters and setting has been released.

“Fighting to live…and living to fight” is the harsh reality of #XenobladeChronicles3’s world. As “off-seers”, both Noah and Mio have mourned for the loss of many lives, a burden that can be felt from the music played on their flutes. pic.twitter.com/lXN426xQXg — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 14, 2022

The third installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles series will bring together the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and will take players to the world of Aionios, home to two hostile nations, including Keves and Agnus. From these nations, six soldiers will take part in a grand tale with life as its central theme. We’ve included the new details about the game’s nations and characters alongside a set of new screenshots down below:

Nations Keves: a nation where mechanical technology was developed. Their armies are composed of units consisting mainly of combat vehicles. They use units of small, mobile weapons operated by soldiers riding them.

Agnus: a nation strong in ether, a magical technology. Their forces are built around units that specialise in ether combat, and they fight with small, mobile, autonomous weapons that use ether technology.































Characters Six soldiers hailing from these nations, will take part in a grand tale with life as its central theme. Noah: One of the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and a solider of Keves. Noah is also an “off-seer” who mourns for soldiers who’ve lost their lives on the battlefield.

Lanz: An ally of Noah’s who wields a great sword that doubles as a shield.

Eunie: A childhood friend of Noah and Lanz who has a sharp tongue and rough personality. She specialises in healing her allies in battle.

Mio: The other protagonist of this story, Mio is a soldier of Agnus and an off-seer like Noah.

Taion: A tactician who fights alongside Mio using his smarts and insight.

Sena: This soldier is an ally of Mio and Taion. Despite her petite figure, Sena wields immense physical strength!

Developed by Monolith SOft, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is arriving for the Nintendo Switch this September.