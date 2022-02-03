New Xbox 360 Emulator Xenia Update Adds FSR, CAS, FXAA and VRR Support, Greatly Enhancing Visuals and Reducing Latency

The latest version of the popular Xbox 360 PC emulator, Xenia, adds support for various post-processing effects, as well as support for Variable Refresh Rates.

The team behind the project has released a new update for the Xenia emulator, resulting in vastly enhanced visuals, more detail, and reduced latency when playing Xbox 360 titles on PC.

“Specifically, with this new update, Xenia will look more beautiful than it ever looked before - at a low, or even near-zero, performance cost!”, Xenia graphics programmer ‘Triang3l’ writes. “This is achieved thanks to the magical wonders of the image post-processing effects developed in the industry, as well as changes to the emulator that help the newly added filters shine in an Xbox 360 emulation environment.”

“Additionally, the update brings OS presentation and window interaction reworks, in particular, that help reduce the image output latency and provide more stable frame pacing.”

The following new features have been added through the new Xenia version:

Post-processing effects added in the new update: The gorgeous AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 , also known as FSR , for very high-quality edge-preserving and sharpness-restoring upscaling even from sub-720p to the resolutions of modern monitors!

, also known as , for even from sub-720p to the resolutions of modern monitors! AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening , or CAS , enhancing the fidelity of the picture especially in the areas where it’s needed the most.

, or , especially in the areas where it’s needed the most. NVIDIA Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing 3.11 — FXAA — eliminating jaggies in the image regardless of what anti-aliasing method the game uses internally, or if it doesn’t at all, and especially useful in combination with FSR or CAS so they have good edges to enhance.

— — regardless of what anti-aliasing method the game uses internally, or if it doesn’t at all, and especially so they have good edges to enhance. Dithering with a blue noise pattern to increase the smoothness of gradients. Non-square resolution scaling added recently — most interestingly, the 1x2 and 2x1 modes, which significantly improve the amount of detail with a much smaller performance impact than 2x2 — now providing near-native quality when combined with FSR and FXAA! Variable Refresh Rate support, as well as presentation threading improvements, for reducing the latency before the game’s output appears on screen. High DPI monitor support and other window system interaction enhancements.

The latest Xenia build can be downloaded from the project’s official website.