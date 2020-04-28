Gears of War 3 and Gears of War Judgement Now Fully Playable on PC Through Xenia Xbox 360 Emulator

Gears of War 3 and Gears of War Judgement are now fully playable on PC through the latest build of Xenia Canary.

Xenia Canary is the experimental fork of the Xbox 360 PC emulator and the latest build now allows PC players to play the concluding part of the Gears of War trilogy and the 2013 prequel to the trilogy, Gears of War Judgement.

Huawei Founder Says HarmonyOS May Only Be Able to Surpass Android and iOS in About ‘300 Years’

While the more recent sequels, including Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 are also available on PC, the Xbox 360 installments aren’t, and PC owners wanting to enjoy these great third-person shooters are required to use an emulator.

The Xenia emulator was already able to run these titles, both suffered from graphical artifacts and glitches alongside notable performance issues. The latest build of Xenia Canary addresses most of these issues. Like the Xbox 360 versions of the games, the frame rates are locked to 30FPS. We’ve included a new video (courtesy of Andrew Russell) down below:

The latest build of Xenia Canary can be downloaded through the link above. The main Xenia emulator can be downloaded here.