New Xbox Games Showcase Appears Imminent, Journalist Implies

Microsoft might very well be gearing up for a new Xbox Games showcase.

At least, that’s what reputable journalist Jez Corden has said on Twitter some hours ago. Corden, who writes for Windows Central, replied to a Twitter thread about upcoming first-party releases and seemingly implies that something will be announced in the coming days. Unfortunately, no further details were shared but Corden did add that “something” is definitely “cooking” at Microsoft.

“Give it a few days”, the journalist tweeted.

definitely something cooking. — Jez (@JezCorden) January 9, 2023

Microsoft’s last Xbox Showcase dates from June of last year. Interestingly, last month, Xbox2 podcast hosts “Rand Al Thor” and Corden already claimed to have heard from “multiple sources” that Microsoft is gearing up for a new showcase in early 2023.

Some days ago, Corden suggested that fans could expect a new Xbox event soon. “You shouldn't be waiting too long, but maybe showcase is a strong word. Direct maybe?”, Corden wrote on Twitter last week. “Not sure on the scale yet, but don't expect like a huge E3 show.”

Last month, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg also teased that news was coming.

“We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023”, Microsoft’s Vice President of Xbox Games Marketing wrote on Twitter. “Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us.”

Based on the upcoming Microsoft first-party releases, including Starfield, and Redfall alongside the new Forza Motorsport, a new showcase indeed seems likely. We’ll update you as soon as more information about Microsoft’s rumored Xbox showcase comes in. For now, stay tuned.

What would you like to see during a new Xbox event? Would you like to hear more about the highly-anticipated Starfield or the new Forza? What about the Fable Reboot, which had some development rumors popping up last week? Hit the comments down below.