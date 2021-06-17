Microsoft Flight Simulator Nordics Update Out, More Surprises to Follow Top Gun Crossover

Grab a sweater Microsoft Flight Simulator fans, because the game’s Nordic-themed World Update is out now! The update adds 5 handcrafted airports and 78 new points of interest spread across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. You can check out the lands of the ice and snow for yourself, below.

Here’s a full listing of all the new handcrafted airports and points of interest included in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Nordics update:

Handcrafted Airports

Bornholm (Denmark)

Ísafjörður (Iceland)

Stockholm Arlanda (Sweden)

Svalbard (Norway)

Vaasa (Finland)

Points of Interest

Roskilde Cathedral (Denmark)

Ǿresund Bridge (Denmark)

Amalienborg (Denmark)

Copenhagen Opera House (Denmark)

Egeskov Castle (Denmark)

Frederiksborg Castle (Denmark)

Frogner Park / Sculptures (Denmark)

Kronborg Castle (Denmark)

Lego House (Denmark)

Rosenborg Castle (Denmark)

Men at Sea (Denmark)

Ceres Park, Aarhus (Denmark)

Aalborg Stadium, Aalborg (Denmark)

Blue Water Arena, Esbjerg (Denmark)

Brǿndby Stadium (Denmark)

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen (Denmark)

Helsinki Cathedral (Finland)

Petäjävesi Old Church (Finland)

Turku Cathedral (Finland)

Uspenski Cathedral (Finland)

Bomarsund Bridge (Finland)

Replot Bridge (Finland)

Vylisto Bridge (Finland)

Olavinlinna (Finland)

Suomenlinna (Finland)

Näsinneula (Finland)

Turku Castle (Finland)

Bolt Arena/Helsinki Ice Hall (Finland)

Helsinki Olymic Stadium, Helsinki (Finland)

Hallgrimskirkja Church (Iceland)

Hvitserkur (Iceland)

Perlan (Iceland)

Arctic Cathedral (Norway)

Heddal Stave Church (Norway)

Nidaros Cathedral (Norway)

Urnes Stave Church (Norway)

Fyksesund Bridge (Norway)

Hardanger Bridge (Norway)

Helgeland Bridge (Norway)

Storseiundet Bridge (Norway)

Tromsø Bridge (Norway)

Bryggen Bergeno (Norway)

Oslo Opera House (Norway)

Pulip Rock / Preikestolen (Norway)

Royal Palace, Oslo (Norway)

Tyholttårnet (Norway)

Holmenkollbakken (Norway)

Brann Stadion, Bergen (Norway)

Intility Arena, Oslo (Norway)

Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim (Norway)

Sparebanken Sǿr Arena, Kristiansand (Norway)

Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo (Norway)

Viking Stadion/SR-Bank, Stavanger (Norway)

Frederik Church (Sweden)

Church of Holy Trinity (Sweden)

Kiruna Church (Sweden)

Storkyrkan Stockholm Cathedral (Sweden)

Höga Kusten Bridge (Sweden)

Öland Bridge (Sweden)

Sölvesborg Bridge (Sweden)

Tallberg Bridges (Sweden)

Tjörn Bridge (Sweden)

Uddevalla Bridge (Sweden)

Dragon Gate (Sweden)

Kullen Lighthouse (Sweden)

Drottningholm Palace (Sweden)

Helsinki Ice Hall (Sweden)

Royal Swedish Opera (Sweden)

Stockholm City Hall (Sweden)

Stockholm Palace (Sweden)

Turning Torso (Sweden)

Boras Arena, Broas (Sweden)

Eleda Stadion, Malmö (Sweden)

Friends Arena, Stockholm (Sweden)

Ullevi Gothenburg (Sweden)

Guldfageln Arena, Kamlar (Sweden)

Tele2 Arena, Stockholm (Sweden)

Svinesund Bridge (Sweden/Norway)

Hoping your corner of the world might get the World Update treatment soon? It might just happen! During Xbox Game Showcase: Extended, Microsoft Flight Simulator boss Jorg Neumann revealed that, following the already-released Japan, USA, UK & Ireland, France & Benlux, and Nordics, we’ll be getting two more world updates this year, and six more next year. Also, that recently-announced Top Gun crossover? Seems like it may be just the beginning of something…

You should expect the unexpected. Just like with Maverick [...], there will be more of that. All I can say is it will get the gamer and the simmers, both their hearts pounding. So keep watching the skies.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and launches on the Xbox Series X/S on July 27th. The Nordics World Update is available to download now.