New Xbox Series X Impression Shows Impressive Loading and Quick Resume Speeds; Quick Resume Also Works After Unplug

A new Xbox Series X impression video has surfaced, highlighting the console’s quick resume feature and loading speeds.

We’ve already reported on several previews of Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen console, and today we wanted to share a new video from YouTuber and former IGN host, Alanah Pearce. This video highlights the impressive loading times of several Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles, including Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Fable Anniversary, Control and Crackdown 3.

In the video, we can also see Pearce trying to show off Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5, but these titles don’t seem to be backwards compatible with the Xbox Series X|S just yet. Of course, with the console not having launched yet, and select media having been given a preview unit of the console, this shouldn’t be a problem and we’re pretty sure that all of these titles will work once Microsoft’s next-gen consoles launch next month. As a matter of fact – developer The Coalition is rolling out a Gears 5 update today which prepares the game for the launch for launch of the Xbox Series X and S. As such, chances are that Gears 5 will already work later today.

You’ll find Alanah Pearce’s new video down below:

Loading times for current and previous-gen games are impressive on the Xbox Series X with Control booting in 41 seconds. Quick resuming Ori and the Will of the Wisps only takes 8 seconds, and the same applies to Fable Anniversary and Crackdown 3. As pointed out by Pearce, it's also interesting to mention that the Quick Resume feature on the Series X|S also works after unplugging the console(s).

ALSO: you can unplug the Xbox Series X from power entirely and Quick Resume will STILL work. I have a video here showing the first time I turned the console on after moving it, and immediately launched a game via Quick Resume: https://t.co/s68tHCqWjd — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 12, 2020

8 Secs for Ori Quick Resume 34 secs for Fable Boot 14 secs for Fable load on continue 41 secs for Control Boot 12 secs on Control load on continue 8 secs for Ori quick resume after control 8 secs for Fable quick resume after Ori 8 secs for Crackdown quick resume after Fable

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch globally next month on November 10th.