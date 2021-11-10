New World First Big Patch Detailed, Adds New Weapon, Enemies, Missions

NEW WEAPON - VOID GAUNTLET

The Void Gauntlet has manifested in Aeternum! Manipulate the powers of the Void to support your allies and debilitate your enemies with this magical DPS/support hybrid. It’s the first weapon in New World to scale on both Intelligence and Focus, making it a great pairing with the Life Staff and other magic weapons. The Annihilation tree focuses on maximizing damage at close-range and revolves around Void Blade, a summoned blade of corrosive void energy. The Decay tree offers ranged healing and debuffs and revolves around Orb of Decay, a dual phase projectile that can debuff enemies and heal allies. With its arsenal of buffs and debuffs, the Void Gauntlet is perfect for group combat and can significantly bolster your allies at the expense of your enemies.

NEW MISSIONS AND MOBS - ENEMY TYPE

New dangers have landed on our southern shores! The Varangian Raiders have sailed down from the north and brutally carved out sections of each territory to establish a base of operations: from war camps on the beaches of First Light and Monarch’s Bluffs to an entire fort they’ve captured in Everfall. Face off against fierce Varangian Hewers, Varangian Scouts, Varangian Knights, and Varangian Archers (level range: 16-20) as you ascertain their true intentions.

ENEMY VARIETY

Reinforcements have arrived! Be on the lookout for new enemies scattered across Aeternum, such as the Withered Swarmancer, Beetle, the Lost Shaman, Pirate Alligator, Ancient Guardian Pyromancer, and enhanced Corrupted Laborers! These additions will bring unique combat encounters to our lower-level open world experience.

NEW ENEMY QUESTS

What brings these new and ruthless visitors to the New World shores? Seek out Abigail Rose in the wilds of Western Everfall to get started on one of two new quests available, which deal with the arrival of the Varangians. While their motives for coming south may remain a mystery, one thing seems clear… this is just an expeditionary force – more will come.

NEW LEGENDARY WEAPON QUESTS

Alongside the release of the Void Gauntlet, we’re also releasing a new Legendary Weapon Quest series. Upon reaching Level 60 and maximum skill level with the Void Gauntlet, players should seek out Antiquarian Abbington in Reekwater to start this epic endeavor. Note that you’ll need to have completed “Magaki’s Strategem” in Shattered Mountain and Legatus Fulvius’s quest series in Reekwater to qualify.

IMPROVED MAIN STORYLINE QUESTS

Quests in the main New World storyline have been improved with new task types and quest variants, including wave events, destructible objects, and proximity nodes for tracking. You’ll see some of these as you progress through the story, and more improvements are still on the way.

PVP FACTION MISSIONS

Our goals is to add more variety for PVP players and create a balanced experience for players highly engaged with territory control. Three brand new PVP Faction Mission types have been added! In addition, almost all PVP missions now reset on death rather than being forfeited. Note that poach missions have been removed for a better directed set of PVP missions.