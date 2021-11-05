New World Devs Address Economy Changes, Add Measures to Fight Coin Sellers (Including Turning Off Family Sharing on Steam)

Yesterday New World received patch 1.0.5, which added some measures to fight coin sellers (those who advertise selling in-game currency for real-world money via third-party websites).

Banned and suspended many of the reported accounts. Thank you for your reports for players spamming chat.

Added restrictions to prevent player-to-player trading and currency transfer from characters under level 10, or whose account is less than 72 hours old. Logging in after your account is 72 hours old will enable your ability to trade and transfer currency once you’ve hit level 10.

Redistributed coin value from some early quests to later in the Main Story questline, keeping the total amounts of coin earned the same, just delivered in quests slightly later.

Trading Post usage will be restricted until new characters accept the “Introduction to Trading Post” quest in their first settlement.

As part of these changes, Amazon also decided to disable Steam's Family Sharing feature in New World.

Due to the increase of bots, gold sellers, and ban evaders, we decided to disable family sharing . This decision was not taken lightly and for players who utilize family sharing for a valid reason, we will update this post with instructions for assistance.

New World patch 1.0.5 also introduced the first slew of changes to the economy aimed to make lives easier on players. The attribute respec cost was reduced by 60%, for example, so that players may freely switch between roles (like tank, DPS, or healer) as needed.

The developers then published a much longer forum post on their overall vision on a number of subjects, chiefly the economy. According to them, the performance is within acceptable parameters, which means players are still generating a positive gold balance on a daily basis. That said, as more characters are reaching the level cap of 60, the surplus income is shrinking as you can see in the charts below.

To address that, more changes are coming soon, including:

Reduced Durability lost from PvP deaths by 10%.

Extended housing tax periods from 5 days to 7 days, without increasing taxed amount

Increased coin gained from expedition bosses starting at Starstone Barrows by 25% and ramping up to endgame expeditions by 100% per boss.

That's not all, as the Trading Posts situated in the various settlements will be linked to strengthen the economies of the more peripheral territories.

Last but not least, Amazon Games provided an update on their evaluation of the Overwolf MiniMap add-on for New World. It is allowed for now, but this official stance may change in the future.