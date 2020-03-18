New Windows 10 Preview Is Out – Blocked for ARM Devices

Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19587 to Insiders in the Fast ring. Today's release doesn't bring any new features and focuses on general fixes and improvements. The Windows maker also noted that it will be blocked from ARM devices due to an issue that is "causing them to receive a bugcheck."

The current builds being delivered to the Fast ring aren't tied to a particular Windows 10 version. Microsoft had said that the new features being tested will be part of future versions. It remains unclear whether that would be 20H2 or the 2021 Spring version since Microsoft may release 20H2 as service pack update similar to Windows 10 November 2019 Update.

Windows Insider team believes this is the perfect way to change up your work from home routine... true, but new features would have certainly helped more.

Build 19587 is here for the Fast ring.

Here is the complete changelog of today's Windows 10 Build 19587

General changes & improvements Based on feedback, when you have muted your volume, the volume will now not unmute when using the hardware keyboard volume keys until you raise the volume (or manually unmute).

We made a couple of improvements to Narrator and how it works with some of the controls in Windows: Narrator now uses a more friendly string to describe the audio output in the Select playback device dropdown menu in the volume flyout. Narrator now announces more information in the Add Bluetooth or other devices dialog in the Settings application when first opened.

Fixes We fixed an issue where the new icon next to Scan with Microsoft Defender in File Explorer’s context menu didn’t have a transparent background.

We fixed an issue that could result in Default Apps page in Settings crashing when you tried to change defaults.

We fixed an issue that could result in the search box being missing from certain apps.

We fixed an issue where some files couldn’t be opened in win32 apps from File Explorer when the path length to the file was very long and parts of the path included East Asian characters.

We fixed an issue where thumbnails weren’t being generated for pictures inside a Work Folder.

We fixed an issue where adding the Session column to the Users tab in Task Manager would result in not being able to expand the details for a particular user.

Windows 10 Build 19587: Known issues

We’re blocking this build from ARM devices because of an issue causing them to receive a bugcheck.

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some devices may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) during the reboot to install this update. If this happens, log in, schedule a time for the update to install, and then log off all user profiles before the scheduled install time. The install will then proceed as expected.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

When trying to use Win + PrtScn to capture a screenshot, the image is not saved to the Screenshots directory. For now, you’ll need to use one of the other options for taking screenshots, such as WIN + Shift + S.

We’re looking into reports where, when running corruption repair (DISM), the process will stop at 84.9%.

We’re investigating reports that Sticky Notes windows cannot be moved on the desktop. As a workaround, when you set focus to Sticky Notes, press Alt+Space. This will bring up a menu that contains a Move option. Select it, then you should be able to use either the arrow keys or the mouse to move the window.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.