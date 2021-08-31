New PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD Test Videos Focus on Sabrent Q4, Crucial P5 Plus, Corsair MP600 Pro and More

New PlayStation 5 M.2 test videos have been shared online, showcasing the performance of different drives currently available on the market.

The new videos, which have been put together by NASCompares, focus on the Sabrent Q4, Crucial P5 Plus, Corsair MP600, and MSI Spatium M480. The videos show both load times and performance to help viewers understand which drives work best for expanding the console's storage once the new firmware update is released to the public.

M.2 support will be added to the PlayStation 5 console with an upcoming firmware update that is currently undergoing beta testing. Sony also provided the minimum specification for compatible drives, which you can find below.

Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity: 250GB – 4TB Cooling structure: Using an M.2 SSD with your PlayStation 5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heatsink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heatsinks) built in. Sequential read speed: 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended Module width: 22mm width (25mm width is not supported) Form Factor: M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.

These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length. Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M) Total size including cooling structure:

In millimeters: smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H).

In inches: smaller than 4.33in (L) x 0.984 in (W) x 0.442in (H). See below for full requirements. Length The following M.2 SSD lengths are compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles:

30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above). Width

A 22mm-wide M.2 SSD module is required.

The total structure (including an added cooling structure) cannot exceed 25mm (0.984in). Height

The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heatsink) – whether built-in or separate – must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in).

The height must also be in the right place, in relation to the M.2 SSD’s circuit board: The size below the board must be less than 2.45mm (0.096in).

The total size above the board must be less than 8mm (0.314in).

A release window for the next PlayStation 5 firmware has yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.