New PlayStation 5 CFI-1200 Model Has Been Released in Australia

Francesco De Meo
Aug 29, 2022
PlayStation 5

A new PlayStation 5 has reportedly been released in Australia and will start selling in Japan and presumably the rest of the world next month.

As reported by Press Start, the CFI-1200 series model is now being sold in Australia, and it is identical to the models currently available on the market in terms of features. The only difference is in the weight of both the Standard and Digital Editions, which now weigh 3.9kg and 3.4kb, respectively. It is not yet clear how this was achieved.

While we do not know if Sony has started selling the new PlayStation 5 model in other regions, we do know that the Japanese company will start selling it in its home country from September 15th, as reported by @Renka_schedule.

The PlayStation 5 CFI-1200 is the third model released so far. Following the release of the launch model, Sony launched the CFI-1100A model last year, which featured a smaller heatsink which made the console weigh less. Original reports about the new console model running hotter were debunked soon after.

The PlayStation 5 console is now available worldwide. A price increase is set to go into effect soon in select major markets, as announced by Sony last week:

The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States. 

