New Nintendo Switch Model 2020 Not Planned, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa Says

Nintendo has no plans to release a new Nintendo Switch model this year, according to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa.

That’s what Nintendo’s President said in the company’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing following the publication of Nintendo’s nine months financial results. “Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base”, the briefing reads. “Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”

Some might argue that this only indicates that Nintendo doesn’t have plans to release a new model during the company’s current fiscal year (FY2020), which runs through March 31, 2020. However, as Furukawa clearly mentions the year 2020, we’re pretty sure that the executive refers to the year 2020 instead of Nintendo’s fiscal year.

There have been various reports that Nintendo is working on a somewhat more powerful Switch model – a so-called “Pro” version of the Switch. As covered earlier this month, the Pro model is said to feature a GPU based on Volta architecture. However, massive performance gains shouldn’t be expected

From the looks of it, if Nintendo is planning to release a “pro” version of the Switch, it won’t be arriving this year.