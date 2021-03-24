New Nintendo Switch Console For 2021 Could Feature NVIDIA’s Next-Gen Ada Lovelace GPU

Nintendo could end up featuring NVIDIA's next-generation GPU architecture, codenamed Ada Lovelace, on its upcoming Switch handheld console for 2021. Although a rumor, the info comes from a very reliable source who has been correct with his previous leaks surrounding NVIDIA's current generation of GPUs.

The Nintendo Switch handheld console for 2021 has been a hot topic ever since news broke out yesterday by Bloomberg that it would be making use of NVIDIA's DLSS technology to power up to 4K visuals in TV mode. The NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is one of the key features of the RTX graphics cards, allowing users better performance through AI-assisted up-scaling. We also heard a few additional details which we talked about here but let's talk about the main highlight of this topic.

That's right, Nintendo is rumored to feature NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPU, as reports Kopite7kimi. The news is quite significant since Ada Lovelace is the generational successor to the existing RTX graphics cards based on the Ampere GPU. The leaker was also the first to hint at the possibility of NVIDIA using Ada Lovelace as a codename for its next-generation GPU family.

NVIDIA has been known to base its architectures on prominent physicists, mathematicians, and scientists and Ada Lovelace is no different. In many ways, Ada Lovelace can be thought of as the world's first computer enthusiast. She appears to be the first person to have realized that the Analytical Engine proposed by Charles Babbage had applications beyond pure calculation and also published what is thought to be the first algorithm (becoming the first computer programmer) intended to be carried by such a machine. This was almost half a century before Alan Turing would finish their work and invent the general-purpose computer during the world war.

Now Ada Lovelace GPUs from NVIDIA are going to be better at everything compared to Ampere. They will offer better ray-tracing and DLSS capabilities and several new features that are yet to be unveiled. We definitely won't see any consumer GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture any time soon but NVIDIA is likely to launch a version of Ada Lovelace to power the Nintendo Switch.

NVIDIA did the same with its Ampere lineup which was first introduced for Tegra Orin SOC all the way back in 2019. The RTX 30 series was not introduced until 2H of 2020. We could be looking at a new Tegra announcement from NVIDIA relatively soon and that makes sense considering the new Nintendo Switch console will also pack an upgraded CPU with ARM architecture & faster memory. The pricing for the new Nintendo Switch handheld console is expected around $349-$399 US and should hit retail by the end of this year (Holiday 2021). NVIDIA could showcase its brand new Tegra SOC at GTC 2021 which is next month followed by an official announcement from Nintendo on its next Nintendo Switch console.

SOC Name Tegra X1 Parker Xavier Orin Next-Gen Tegra SOC Process Technology 20nm TSMC 16nm TSMC 12nm TSMC 8nm Samsung 5nm TSMC? SOC Transistors 2 Billion (Tegra X1) N/A 7 Billion (Xavier) 17 Billion (Orin) TBA GPU Architecture Maxwell (256 Core) Pascal (256 Core) Volta (512 Core) Ampere (2048) Ada Lovelace? CPU 16 Core ARM CPU 12 Core ARM CPU 8 Core ARM CPU 12 Core ARM CPU Next-Gen ARM CPU Architecture 4x Cortex A57

4x Cortex A53 4x Denver A53

8x Cortex A57 Carmel ARM64 8 Core CPU (8 MB L2 + 4 MB L3) ARM Herclues Cores (A72AE) Next-Gen ARM System Memory LPDDR4 8 GB LPDDR4 (50+ GB/s) 16 GB 256-bit LPDDR4 LPDDR4x LPDDR5?

