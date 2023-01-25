New Metroid 2D Game Is In Development By MercurySteam – Rumor

Another 2D entry in the Metroid series is rumored to be in the works by the same team that created the excellent Metroid Dread, the Spanish development studio MercurySteam, which also worked on a prior entry in the franchise.

Twitter user @NWeedle, who previously revealed that the Spanish studio was working on the first entry in the series to get released on Nintendo Switch before the official announcement, revealed a few hours back that MercurySteam is working on another 2D entry in the Metroid series that will release in 2025.

Me encanta recuperar tweets antiguos.

La verdad es que en ese momento de 2020 tenía muchos datos pero la confirmación llegó un par de meses antes de la revelación del juego. Lo que más me gusta de esto es ahora cuando os digo:

2D,MS,2025 y os pongo un 😉#Exclusiva #LeakExpress https://t.co/h6x2XLQD10 pic.twitter.com/bwK7mPu20F — Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) January 20, 2023

Given Metroid Dread's success on the market, it isn't surprising Nintendo is letting MercurySteam handle another entry in the franchise. Without an official confirmation, which likely won't be coming anytime soon if the 2025 release window is correct, however, we have to take this with a grain of salt.

Even if this new 2D Metroid game isn't really in active development, the series is far from being done. Retro Studio is currently working on Metroid Prime 4, which will be more cinematic and emotional than the previous entries in the series, according to a job listing from 2020.

The latest entry in the series, Metroid Dread, is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.

If anything lets Metroid Dread down, it is the story. It feels tacked on at the start of the game and doesn’t offer anything in the way of characterization or growth, assuming you don’t count a vast array of collectible weaponry as such. Metroid hasn’t exactly been known for its storytelling in the past, and diehard fans of the series will most likely enjoy it nonetheless, but those less familiar will be expecting more. Games like Hollow Knight have proven that the genre has a great opportunity for storytelling, but it seems Metroid decided to avoid it.

But apart from that, Metroid Dread is a fantastic game, filled with old-school Metroidvania fun and some new exciting inclusions as well. The EMMI hunting grounds are hands down some of the most innovative and exciting parts of the game and prove that Metroid still holds powerful sway over the genre it helped build.