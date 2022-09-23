New MacBook Pro Models With M2 Pro, M2 Max, Reportedly Coming in Q4, 2022; Apple’s Market Share to Increase With Launch

Apple is expected to launch updated MacBook Pro models later this year in the fourth quarter, according to the latest report, and in doing so, the company may see an advantage in the market.

New Launch Will See Apple’s Market Share Soar to 5-Year High

A paywalled report published by DigiTimes talks about the launch of the new models while also mentioning that Apple’s market share may reach a new level.

“Apple MacBook sales have been relatively stable compared to Wintel notebooks, according to industry sources. With the new MacBook Pro series slated to hit market shelves in the fourth quarter, Apple may see its notebook market share hit a nearly 5-year.”

Compared to the MacBook Pro range that features the M1 Pro and M1 Max, there is not expected to be massive external changes. Apple’s previous redesign came in 2016 when it unveiled a series of ‘Pro’ portable Macs sporting the Touch Bar. Later, the company announced the new MacBook Pro models in 2021 that shipped with Apple Silicon, came without the Touch Bar and introduced an improved assortment of ports for better compatibility, including the return of MagSafe.

The new MacBook Pro models will likely launch with Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max. Though earlier reports claim that Apple will take advantage of TSMC’s 3nm process to mass produce the new custom SoCs, it is possible the technology giant sticks with the 5nm architecture. Even then, the M2 Pro and M2 Max should deliver better performance, as the top-tier chipset will reportedly offer up to a 12-core and 38-core GPU. In comparison, the M1 Max topped out with a 10-core CPU and 32-core CPU.

We currently do not have the specifications of the M2 Pro, but as we draw nearer to the updated MacBook Pro launch, we will likely come across more information. Apple may also adopt LPDDR5X RAM for increased bandwidth and power efficiency, resulting in better battery life from these machines. We always look forward to seeing the official announcement and informing our readers.

If you want to learn more about the M2 Pro and M2 Max, go through our detailed rumor roundup and share your thoughts in the comments.

News Source: DigiTimes