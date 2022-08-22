M2 Pro, M2 Max, for New MacBook Pro Models May Be Mass Produced on TSMC’s Advanced 5nm Process, Not 3nm

Apple’s updated MacBook Pro models that include the 14-inch and 16-inch versions, are expected to get mass produced from the fourth quarter of this year. According to our previous report, both portable Macs will feature the M2 Pro or M2 Max, with both SoCs made on TSMC’s 3nm architecture. Unfortunately, both Apple Silicon may continue to be fabricated on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process, not the 3nm one.

Due to TSMC’s Guidance That Stated When Revenue From Its 3nm Chip Business Would Start Flowing, New MacBook Pro Models May Stay on the Previous-Generation Manufacturing Process

There are some conflicts happening when it comes to accurate reporting, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in a tweet below that though mass production of the new MacBook Pro models would start later this year, the chips fueling the upcoming models could retain TSMC’s 5nm process. He explains that since TSMC’s revenue from its 3nm chip production would not start until 2023, it is possible the new M2 Pro and M2 Max are made on the previous-generation node.

Kuo’s prediction is the exact opposite of what the Commercial Times talked about, stating that both the M2 Pro and M2 Max would be Apple’s first 3nm SoCs. Irrespective of which source is correct, we are not expected to find out the entire specifications list until next year, when the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are officially available for consumers.

New 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC's guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

The M2 Pro and M2 Max made on TSMC’s 3nm will directly benefit users since these chips will exhibit impressive power efficiency and performance metrics. Hopefully, Apple will do what it can to have TSMC provide shipments on its cutting-edge technology.

If you want to learn more about the M2 Pro and M2 Max, make sure to go through our detailed rumor roundup while also sharing your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo