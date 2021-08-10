New Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice Comparison Shows That Microsoft’s Xbox One X is Still Quite the Beast; Next-Gen Patch Also Coming to PC

Yesterday, out of nowhere, Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory released a next-gen patch for Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice. How does the game look and perform on the Xbox Series X|S compared to the last-gen versions?

Yesterday’s patch optimized the Ninja Theory’s title for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, adding Ray Tracing and new visuals modes on Series X and S. Following the patch, the game now offers three visuals modes on both consoles - Performance, Resolution, and Enriched. Each mode offers its own resolution, framerate, and visual fidelity with Ray Tracing being added to the “Enriched” mode on both Xbox Series X|S. So how does Hellblade look and run following the next-gen patch? YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’ put the game to the test on Microsoft’s last-gen and next-gen consoles to highlight the differences.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Series X/S Update Adds Ray Tracing and New Visual Modes

The takeaway from this new comparison? Well, it once again shows that Microsoft’s last-gen Xbox One X still holds its own against the next-gen consoles, more particularly against the Xbox Series S. Sure, the Xbox One X lacks Ray Tracing, but the game still looks and runs great on Microsoft’s last-gen console. Check out the new comparison down below:

In other Hellblade-related news – developer Ninja Theory has promised that they are currently working to bring a next-gen update to PC as well. This patch will only be released for the PC version of the game.

“An update for the PC version of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently in development”, the team writes on its blog. “There are no plans to bring this update to any other platform at this time.”

A release date for this PC update hasn’t been revealed just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as more details come in on it.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available now for consoles and PC (the game is also available through Xbox Game Pass and on the Nintendo Switch).