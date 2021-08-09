Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Series X/S Update Adds Ray Tracing and New Visual Modes

The game’s sequel probably won’t arrive for some time, but fans of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice are still getting a bit of a treat in the form of a surprise Xbox Series X/S update. This new version of Ninja Theory’s acclaimed psychological adventure game adds ray tracing, multiple visual modes, and more. Check out a new trailer for Hellblade XSX update, below.

Looking good, although Hellblade’s always been pretty. Microsoft and Ninja Theory haven’t shared many details about the update, so we don’t know exactly what modes, resolution, and performance can be expected, although it will be public knowledge soon enough. Here’s the update’s brief official description:

Relive Senua's journey and experience her world through new eyes in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, now optimised for Xbox Series X and S. Available now with enriched visuals, DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode and more.

Haven’t tried out Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice yet? You should really get on that – Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo deemed the game an indie masterpiece in his full review…

Blending powerful imagery, unrivaled visuals quality, an excellent combat system and a unique setting that mixes Norse mythology with mental illness, Ninja Theory fully delivers on their independent AAA pitch with Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. This is one of those titles that, albeit not flawless, should be experienced by every gamer at some point.

A new game in the franchise, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, is in development using Unreal Engine 5. Unfortunately, it seems that game is still quite far away. Here’s what Ninja Theory recently had to say about that game’s status…

What we're doing right now is building a good chunky slice of [Hellblade II], before we move into full production to build out the rest. Hellblade was very special for us, and we didn't want to do a straight sequel, we wanted to do something extra special, and so we're making our lives as difficult as possible in that pursuit. The game is set in 9th century Iceland, so we've been sending our art and audio teams out there, doing photography, photogrammetry, and combining it with satellite data to recreate to recreate large swaths of the landscape.

The Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Series X/S update should be available now. The game is also available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.