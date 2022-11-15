Menu
Company

New God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Packs PS5-Specific Adjustment and Various PS4 Fixes

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 15, 2022, 02:49 AM EST
Copy Shortlink

Sony Santa Monica Studio has rolled out God of War Ragnarok update 2.02 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The new patch appears to be a minor one and packs Polish language audio support for those who bought the physical version in Poland. In addition, this new update comes with console-specific fixes and improvements, including fixes for several crashes on PlayStation 4. On PlayStation 5, this patch includes various service adjustments although no further details were provided. As for the PS4 crash fixes, the developer mentions that the team has fixed a rare crash that could occur at the end of the first boss fight alongside a random crash during gameplay, and a crash when using the Platinum Wireless headset.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
[Spoilers] God of War Ragnarok Update 2.0 Day 1 Detailed; Packs Numerous Improvements and Fixes

We’ve included the official release notes down below:

God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Release Notes PS5/PS4

[Game Version 02.02] 

PS5 Specific

  • Service adjustments.

PS4 Specific

Stability and Performance

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur at the end of the first boss fight.
    • Already fixed for PS5 in patch v02.01
  • Fixed a crash that could appear randomly during gameplay.
    • Already fixed for PS5 in patch v02.01 
  • Fixed a crash when using the Platinum Wireless Headset.
    • Issue not applicable for PS5. 

Polish Language Support

  • Added Polish language audio support for players that purchased the game on disc in Poland.
  • Note: Please ensure that the game is fully installed from the disc or network and patched to version 2.02 before enabling Polish language in the Speech Language settings.
    • If the game is not fully installed there will be no audio or subtitles for the in-game dialog.
    • To correct, please close the app and restart once the game is fully installed and the patch install is complete.

God of War Ragnarok is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Here’s what we had to say about this gem in our review:

"God of War Ragnarok is exactly what we hoped for, and even more. It offers a masterfully told story using a more mature approach, seasoned with a unique setting, a rich characterization of the characters, and challenges that can keep even hardcore gamers busy at the highest difficulties. In other words, it is a title that is simply just too good to be missed."

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 20

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order