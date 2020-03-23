New Game Ready Driver Optimized for Half-Life: Alyx Released by NVIDIA

Another Game Ready driver has been released by NVIDIA, only days after the one that came out for DOOM Eternal's launch. This latest Game Ready driver, version 445.75, is all about optimization for Valve's highly anticipated VR-only game Half-Life: Alyx, which debuts later today on Steam.

There's more, though, as the Game Ready driver is also optimized for Resident Evil 3, the latest Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode update, and updates DLSS to version 2.0 in Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Furthermore, a new monitor has been added to the G-Sync Compatible list, the ACER XB273GX (27” 1920x1080 IPS).

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 Introduces Up to 5% Improved Performance in DOOM Eternal and More

As always, the driver release notes reveal additional details, which we've reported below.

Application Profiles Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs: • ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

• Blacksad: Under the Skin

• Blair Witch

• Close to the Sun

• Hell Let Loose

• Journey To The Savage Planet

• Monster Energy Supercross 3

• MotoGP 19

• MXGP 2019 - The Official Motocross Videogame

• eFootball PES 2020

• World War 3 Added or updated the following SLI profiles for all supported NVIDIA GPUs: • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest

• Phoenix Point

• Tamarin

• Will To Live Online

• Yakuza Kiwami 2 Windows 7 Issues in this Game Ready driver [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game VSync is OFF. [200593899]

[Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)

[World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934] Windows 10 Issues in this Game Ready driver [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[SLI][Red Dead Redemption 2]: With SLI, G-SYNC, and V-Sync enabled, increased flickering occurs in the game. [2858046] To work around, disable V-Sync.

[Strange Brigade (DirectX 12)]: Green color corruption appears in the game when the output color format is set to YCbCr 420 or 12bpc. [200588227] To work around, use a different color space such as 422 or 444.

[Resident Evil 3 Remake]: The bundled GeForce Experience doesn't support freestyle for the game. [2897138]

[SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay.

[200593967]

[200593967] [DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]

[Doom Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988] This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.

[DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172] To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]

[Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.