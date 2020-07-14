New Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Renders Show a Boxier Design, Could Bring Back the IR Blaster

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is getting a lot of attention as of late, but that is pretty simple. It is going to define the highest end entry in the Note 20, series. Therefore, the attention it has been getting is obvious, to say the least. It has also been subjected to a lot of leaks over the past couple of weeks.

It all started when Samsung Russia accidentally posted the photos of mystic bronze Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on their website. At first, we thought that those photos were just concept, but the leaks started pouring after that. At this point, everything about the Note 20 Ultra is already available to the public eyes.

The leaks are coming from Ice Universe who has been posting many leaks pertaining to the Note 20 devices as of late. But this time, there is something new in the leaks. First, have a look and then we will discuss.





The renders corroborate with everything we have seen in the past. However, the new factor here is that right next to your SIM card tray, we see something that looks a lot like an IR blaster. This is strange to say the least because the last time we saw an IR blaster on a Samsung phone was Galaxy S5 that was released back in 2014, so it is surprising to see Samsung bringing back such old technology.

However, at the given time, it is not easy to determine whether Samsung is actually planning on releasing the Galaxy Note 20 series with an IR blaster. Despite being old, IR blasters are still common and are mainly used to control the TVs or air conditioners, or any other devices that have a remote control.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is said to go official on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, and as always, we will be providing you with complete coverage.