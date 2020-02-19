New Experimental No Man’s Sky Adds Organic Ships; Official Major Update Seemingly Inbound

A new experimental No Man’s Sky patch has been released on Steam which seemingly adds content to the game that hasn’t been mentioned in the release notes.

The new experimental branch is available now through Steam, but those who have installed this patch are reporting mysterious ‘sightings’ in the game.

* Please note that spoilers are included below *

Apparently, the game’s new experimental Steam branch adds organic ships to No Man’s Sky. We’ve included several screenshots and a shot video showing off these ships in action.

From the looks of it, Hello Games is gearing up to release this No Man’s Sky Living Ships update to all players shortly.









Video of the new #NoMansSky ship class that has been found in the most recent experimental patch: Source Reddit pic.twitter.com/KNg3V0HOWB — ?Procedural Traveller? (@ProceduralTRV) February 18, 2020

As always, we will update once we learn more about this new update. What are your thoughts about these organic vessels? Hit the comments down below.

No Man’s Sky is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title initially released on PC and PS4 back in 2016 and was released on Microsoft's platform in 2018. The game has since received numerous updates, continually improving the action-survival title.