Elden Ring SNES Demake Looks Extremely Faithful in Its 16-Bit Glory

Elden Ring is among the most successful action role-playing games developed by From Software, and, with popularity, also came demakes that imagine how the game would look if released on older gaming systems.

A few hours ago, 64 Bits shared a new video showcasing their SNES demake of the latest game developed by From Software. This demake manages to be extremely faithful to the original while managing to capture the spirit of the role-playing games developed on the system with detailed and colorful sprites and even a Mode 7 map reminiscent of that seen in Final Fantasy VI.

It's 1995 and Elden Ring just came out on Super Nintendo! This is the SEVENTH in a series of short demakes we're creating! Here we're taking you back in time with "Elden Ring for Super Nintendo". We did our best to capture the style and spirit of the best SNES RPGs of the platform, like Secret of Mana, Terranigma and Final Fantasy 6.

As mentioned above, Elden Ring is the latest action role-playing game developed by From Software, and one of the studio's best yet, if not the very best, as I highlighted in my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.