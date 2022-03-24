New Deathloop PC Update Allows Steam players To Invade Epic Friends

Arkane and Bethesda have released a new Deathloop PC update via Steam, offering support for bringing the title to the Epic Games Store.

Last year’s highly-awarded shooter is also arriving on the Epic Games Store today, and this new patch allows those playing the game via Steam to Invade Epic friends in Friends Only mode. In addition, the new update also packs various fixes for unspecified bugs. The update has also been made available to PS5 players, but official patch notes haven’t been released just yet. It’s likely, however, that the mentioned bug fixes will also be available for those on Sony’s next-gen console.

Xbox Game Pass Stats Show Subscribers Play More, But it’s Not Taking Over the Industry Yet

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the Deathloop PC update release notes down below:

Deathloop PC Update March 24 Release Notes Today we’ve released a small patch that supports bringing DEATHLOOP to the Epic Games Store. Patch Notes: - Steam players will be able to Invade Epic friends in Friends Only mode - General bug fixes

Deathloop is available globally now for PC and PlayStation 5. On PC, the game supports Ray Tracing, HDR, DualSense features, and NVIDIA Reflex. Unfortunately, it locks crossplay with Sony's PS5. Here's what our very own Alessio Palumbo had to say about the PC version: