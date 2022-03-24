New Deathloop PC Update Allows Steam players To Invade Epic Friends
Arkane and Bethesda have released a new Deathloop PC update via Steam, offering support for bringing the title to the Epic Games Store.
Last year’s highly-awarded shooter is also arriving on the Epic Games Store today, and this new patch allows those playing the game via Steam to Invade Epic friends in Friends Only mode. In addition, the new update also packs various fixes for unspecified bugs. The update has also been made available to PS5 players, but official patch notes haven’t been released just yet. It’s likely, however, that the mentioned bug fixes will also be available for those on Sony’s next-gen console.
For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the Deathloop PC update release notes down below:
Deathloop PC Update March 24 Release Notes
Today we’ve released a small patch that supports bringing DEATHLOOP to the Epic Games Store.
Patch Notes:
- Steam players will be able to Invade Epic friends in Friends Only mode
- General bug fixes
Deathloop is available globally now for PC and PlayStation 5. On PC, the game supports Ray Tracing, HDR, DualSense features, and NVIDIA Reflex. Unfortunately, it locks crossplay with Sony's PS5. Here's what our very own Alessio Palumbo had to say about the PC version:
As for the PC version (which sadly has no crossplay functionality with the console one), the recent info shared by the developer was rather thin on the actual supported features. However, we're happy to confirm that it supports the main DualSense features, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which provide a greater level of immersion in Deathloop. There is one thing missing on PC, though, and that's the controller's speaker which only works on PS5. It may not seem like a huge deal, but hearing Julianna's voice taunting Colt through the DualSense speaker felt much more radio-like.
Deathloop on PC also supports HDR displays (the first Arkane game to do so) and features ray-traced options for shadows and ambient occlusion (other options for AO include FidelityFX CACAO and NVIDIA HBAO+). As you would expect, activating ray tracing greatly increases the fidelity of both effects.
