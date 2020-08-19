New Batman Game Teaser Website Seemingly Confirms Gotham Knights Title, Playable Batfamily

Warner Bros Montreal recently launched a teaser website for the soon to be announced new Batman game, and some dedicated users made some interesting discoveries that confirm some of the rumors that have been circulating on the game these past few months.

Reddit user Chase-5 recently discovered all the codes on the new Batman teaser website, which is meant to continue teasing the game up to August 22nd, when the game is finally getting revealed at the DC FanDome Event.

Batman Game from WB Montreal Drops New Teasers, Reveal of Some Sort May Come Tomorrow

Day 1 (8/18): 761

Day 2 (8/19): 941

Day 3 (8/20): 364

Day 4 (8/21): 995 One of the things I do is web development. Getting around some stuff was easy, the future codes was a manual process. Trying to see what else I can get. I can see all success messages, but nothing worth noting. There is a Teaser 01 video and a Trailer 01 video.

Batman Arkham Videos discovered that these codes are actually the EAN number for the Detective Comics issue #359, where Batgirl made her debut. The cover, which also features Batman and Robin, is very similar to Batman: Gotham Knights #43.

One of our Discord users, Gydra, noticed the cover is very similar to Batman: Gotham Knights #43.

Join the discussion at https://t.co/ATwyDphMKN pic.twitter.com/C4lqCIANde — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) August 18, 2020

Putting these things together, it is pretty much a given that the new Batman game will be named Gotham Knights and that it will feature the Batfamily in some capacity. The fact that the codes point to Batgirl's debut is rather interesting, as it may hint that she could be the main character in the story.

Virtually nothing is currently known about this new Batman game officially. According to rumors from last month, the game will feature a Nemesis System, multiple factions, and connections to other games.

Just a reminder here is what I heard about the new Batman game from someone who worked on it in the beginning -Bat-family playable

-multiple factions n a nemesis system that includes GCPD

-Owls were the main antagonist

-connections to other games

Warner Bros Montreal's Batman will be announced on August 22nd at the DC FanDome Event. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as it is unveiled, so stay tuned for all the latest news.