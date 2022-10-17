New Apple Watch Ultra Ad Flexes the Flagship Smartwatch’s Durability Against Unyielding Environment, Temperatures

Being the largest smartwatch from the entire lineup this year, the Apple Watch Ultra also touts the most durability, as it is not only able to withstand wear and tear for years but also function in intense environments. The latest ad shows off these attributes, which should be enticing enough for many to make an upgrade.

On Apple’s official YouTube channel, the company has provided the following description on its latest and greatest smartwatch.

“Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action button, water resistant 100m and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.”

The ad pretty much summarizes how the Apple Watch Ultra continues to work despite being exposed to harsh environments, where extreme temperatures prevent electronics from working correctly, which happens when you are using smartphones in such weather. The latest wearable is said to be more durable than a regular Apple Watch while also sporting a sapphire crystal display to give it extra endurance against scratches.

In case you did not know, the Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a MIL-STD 810H rating and an EN13319 certification, meaning that it is designed to be used while diving, and is also rated up to a depth of 100 meters. All of these protections and more are highlighted in the ad, but there is also a price to pay to get all of this. Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra is the most expensive timepiece sold by the company, priced at $799 in the U.S.

An earlier review roundup detailed that while the Apple Watch Ultra is tough and lasts longer than the remaining models in the lineup, its size is not meant to accommodate all wrists.

