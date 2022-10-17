Menu
Company

New Apple Watch Ultra Ad Flexes the Flagship Smartwatch’s Durability Against Unyielding Environment, Temperatures

Omar Sohail
Oct 17, 2022, 01:07 PM EDT
New Apple Watch Ultra Ad Flexes the Flagship Smartwatch’s Durability Against Unyielding Environment, Temperatures

Being the largest smartwatch from the entire lineup this year, the Apple Watch Ultra also touts the most durability, as it is not only able to withstand wear and tear for years but also function in intense environments. The latest ad shows off these attributes, which should be enticing enough for many to make an upgrade.

On Apple’s official YouTube channel, the company has provided the following description on its latest and greatest smartwatch.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
M2 iPad Pro Lineup to Be Announced This Tuesday, Claims Latest Report

“Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action button, water resistant 100m and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.”

The ad pretty much summarizes how the Apple Watch Ultra continues to work despite being exposed to harsh environments, where extreme temperatures prevent electronics from working correctly, which happens when you are using smartphones in such weather. The latest wearable is said to be more durable than a regular Apple Watch while also sporting a sapphire crystal display to give it extra endurance against scratches.

In case you did not know, the Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a MIL-STD 810H rating and an EN13319 certification, meaning that it is designed to be used while diving, and is also rated up to a depth of 100 meters. All of these protections and more are highlighted in the ad, but there is also a price to pay to get all of this. Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra is the most expensive timepiece sold by the company, priced at $799 in the U.S.

An earlier review roundup detailed that while the Apple Watch Ultra is tough and lasts longer than the remaining models in the lineup, its size is not meant to accommodate all wrists.

You might also like to check out the following.

News Source: Apple

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order