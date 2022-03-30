New 4K Forspoken PS5 Gameplay Footage Focuses on Unique High-Paced Combat

New Forspoken PS5 gameplay footage in 4K resolution has surfaced online, focusing on the game’s combat.

Courtesy of Game Informer, this new exclusive PlayStation 5 gameplay highlights the game’s unique and fast-paced combat while also showing some impressive visuals. Granted, with all the alpha effects and particles flying around, the game’s framerate does take a dive, and we hope that Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions find a way to resolve the performance drops before the game launches later this year.

Forspoken Showcased in Stunning New Gameplay Videos

Check out the new gameplay footage down below:

On PlayStation 5, the action-RPG will offer three graphic modes, including a Graphics mode that runs the game in 4K resolution at 30FPS, a Performance mode at 1440p resolution at 60FPS, and a Ray Tracing mode. No further details about this last mode have been shared just yet. In addition, Forspoken will offer DualSense features on Sony’s next-gen console.

“Right now, for the PS5, we’re planning on adding the three main modes that you see in a lot of games nowadays”, the game’s senior producer revealed back in December of last year. “So, you have the Performance Mode, which will be rendered at 2K at 60 frames per second, and then we have Graphics Mode which is 4K and 30 frames per second. And then, we also have a mode that will use ray tracing. So, we’ll have the set of modes that you’ve seen in the modern PS5 games today.”

As covered earlier this month, Square Enix decided to delay Forspoken to October 11 in order to further polish the title. Forspoken will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC.