Forspoken Has Been Delayed to October 11th, Square Enix Confirms
Square Enix's Forspoken has been delayed to October, the Japanese publisher confirmed today.
In a new message shared on Twitter, the publisher confirmed that the game by Luminous Productions will be released on October 11th, 2022 instead of May 25th as announced last year. The additional development type will be used for polishing the experience, according to the released statement.
Forspoken launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on October 11th, 2022.
Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion “Cuff” and sets off to find a way home.
Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched. The Break transformed animals into beasts, men into monsters, and rich landscapes into four dangerous realms. At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceresses.
KEY FEATURES:
The Odyssey of a Reluctant Hero
Lead Frey on an unforgettable journey in her search for a way home after being mysteriously transported to a breathtaking, fantastical land. Unravel the mysteries of Athia as Frey travels through the calamitous Break and discovers how to wield an immense power.
A Beautiful and Cruel Open-World
Explore the sprawling realms of Athia, a striking land of remarkable vistas and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology. Venture deep into corrupted territories where a mysterious darkness defiles everything it touches.