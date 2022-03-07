Forspoken Has Been Delayed to October 11th, Square Enix Confirms

Square Enix's Forspoken has been delayed to October, the Japanese publisher confirmed today.

In a new message shared on Twitter, the publisher confirmed that the game by Luminous Productions will be released on October 11th, 2022 instead of May 25th as announced last year. The additional development type will be used for polishing the experience, according to the released statement.

Forspoken launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on October 11th, 2022.