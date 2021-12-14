Forspoken on PS5 Runs in 4K@30FPS in Graphics Mode & 1440p@60FPS in Performance Mode; Also Gets Ray Tracing Mode Alongside DualSense Features

Forspoken developer Luminous Productions has provided additional details about Forspoken on PlayStation 5.

Yesterday we covered the new uncut gameplay that was released for Square Enix’s upcoming AAA RPG franchise, and today we have some additional PS5-specific details about the title as shared through the game’s media preview (which, unfortunately, we weren’t part of).

The new information stems from Philippine outlet Ungeek.ph and includes details about the graphical modes on Sony’s next-gen console alongside DualSense features.

As revealed by Mitsuno, the game will offer three visual modes on PS5 – a graphics mode that runs the game at 4K resolution at 30FPS, a performance mode in 1440p and 60FPS, and a Ray Tracing mode. Unfortunately, resolution and framerate details for this last mode weren’t shared.

“Right now, for the PS5, we’re planning on adding the three main modes that you see in a lot of games nowadays”, the senior producer revealed. “So, you have the Performance Mode, which will be rendered at 2K at 60 frames per second, and then we have Graphics Mode which is 4K and 30 frames per second. And then, we also have a mode that will use ray tracing. So, we’ll have the set of modes that you’ve seen in the modern PS5 games today.”

As shared by game director Takeshi Aramaki, Forspoken will also offer DualSense features on PS5, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

“We really have included a lot of unique PlayStation 5 hardware features when we were developing this game,” Aramaki said. “For example, using the adaptive triggers, we added tactile feedback when you’re using the different types of magic. We’ve got lots of different magic spells you can use in the game, and the planners and designers sat down and worked out how to differentiate the feedback you get from controller for each of the magic spells.”

Forspoken launches on PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022. The title is a PS5 console exclusive for a period of two years, meaning it probably won’t come to other consoles before June 2024.