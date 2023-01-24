Forspoken PC Demo Coming Later Today on All Stores

A free Forspoken PC demo is landing later today on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, as revealed by a fresh blog post published on the developer's official website.

PlayStation 5 users have been able to check out a demo since early December. Square Enix never confirmed that a Forspoken PC demo would be available before today, so that's good news for everyone interested in checking out the game before committing to a full purchase.

Forspoken PC is the first game to support Microsoft's DirectStorage API, after all. Besides, the system requirements are pretty high, so the first order of business will be to assess the optimization.

Minimum Recommended Ultra 4K OS Windows® 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows® 11 64-bit AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) AMD Ryzen™5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) AMD Ryzen™5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) CPU Intel Core™ i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better) Intel® Core™ i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better) Intel Core™ i7-12700 Video Card AMD Radeon™ RX 5500 XT 8GB AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 16GB NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4080 16 GB VRAM Memory 16GB 24GB 32GB Display resolution 720p 30fps 1440p 30fps 2160p 60fps HDD/SSD space HDD 150GB or more SSD 150GB or more NVMe SSD 150GB or more

I reviewed the PlayStation 5 version of Forspoken, rating the game 7 out of 10.

Forspoken is a fun action game that shines best when you're taking advantage of the great magic parkour to soar through the fantasy world of Athia and blast enemies with overwhelmingly cool spells. However, its content is underwhelming, its RPG systems are weak, and its visuals are less advanced than advertised. As such, Forspoken's potential is largely unrealized in its current state. It's still a decent romp for genre fans to go through, though waiting until it gets a discount or is added to one of the many subscription services is recommended.

The game, out today on both PS5 and PC, is set to receive a prequel DLC called In Tanta We Trust at some point in the Summer.