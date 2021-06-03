Upcoming 16-Inch MacBook Pro Filed in Regulatory Database Ahead of WWDC Event Next Week

Apple is scheduled to host its annual WWDC event next week. While we are expecting major software releases and updates to apps, the company is also rumored to announce new hardware at the event. In April, Apple announced the new iPad Pro models and 24-inch iMac with its powerful M1 chip. It is now rumored that the company will announce its highly anticipated redesigned MacBook Pro at the WWDC event. Seemingly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been filed in the Regulatory database ahead of the WWDC event.

Redesigned 16-Inch MacBook Pro Model Filed in Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple's WWDC Event

Discovered by MacRumors, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has been filed in the Chinese regulatory database. The listing was filed back on April 14 by the Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronics. The listing is for a battery with a model identifier A2527 rated at 8,693 mAh/11.45V, which is similar to Apple's. The battery capacity and other details are pretty similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

Earlier this week, Sunwoda Electronics also filed the iPhone 13 battery capacities which were discovered in the same Chinese repository. If the news is anything to go by, the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro model will feature a slightly lower battery capacity compared to the current model. Potentially, this is due to the slimmer design of the redesigned MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pro model will be powered by Apple's M-series processors which will deliver enhanced performance and better power efficiency.

While some leakers coin that Apple will release the new MacBook Pro model at Apple's WWDC event next week, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg states that the new MacBook will see a summer launch. Take note that the final word rests with Apple and we could potentially be surprised with the company's plans.

