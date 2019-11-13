‘Neon Noir’ CRYENGINE Hardware/API Agnostic Ray Tracing Demo Tested; Available Publically Later Today
Neon Noir, the CRYENGINE based hardware and API agnostic ray tracing demo first showcased by Crytek at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC), is being released publically for download later today on the Marketplace.
Thanks to Crytek, we were able to access it in advance for testing. In the video below you can watch Keith's recording of the benchmark run on a system featuring AMD's RX 5700XT.
Interestingly, this is the second hardware-agnostic ray tracing demo released in the last few weeks, after Wargaming published the enCore RT demo (made in partnership with Intel). Clearly there's an interest to make ray tracing available to a wider public, despite NVIDIA having hardware support on the RTX cards and AMD reportedly also being on the verge of releasing Navi GPUs featuring hardware support of ray tracing.
CRYENGINE developers are getting the ray tracing feature at some point next year, presumably with the 5.7 engine update that is also due to add DirectX 12 and Vulkan support. The folks at Crytek also shared a new 'Making Of' developer diary, detailing how this raytracing demo came to be - check it out below.
Neon Noir is a case study for Crytek’s hardware and API agnostic ray tracing feature, which has been turned into a benchmark. Our mesh-based ray tracing is an extension of our prized SVOGI technology and will ship in our proprietary game engine, CRYENGINE, which is renowned for its rendering features, in 2020.
Moving forward, Crytek will bring this technology to their games while simultaneously allowing third- party developers to work with this alternative to other ray tracing methods that are bound to GPU solutions with dedicated RT cores.
WHAT IS THE ‘NEON NOIR RAY TRACING BENCHMARK’?
Neon Noir is an executable benchmark having the scope of the ray tracing demo of the same name that was released as a video at GDC 2019. Run the benchmark on your home system to receive a score for your current rig and see how well it performs when our ray tracing feature is rendered on it in real-time.
Neon Noir also comes with full Razer Chroma RGB integration and will pair nicely with Razer Chroma enabled hardware and peripherals. NOTE: You need Razer Synapse to enable these effects. This Razer Chroma RGB integration will be made available to CRYENGINE developers to add Chroma effects to their games easily in the near future.
MINIMUM RECOMMENDED SPECS
AMD Ryzen 5 2500X CPU/Core i7-8700
AMD Vega 56 8 GB VRAM/Nvidia GTX 1070 8 GB VRAM
16 GB System Ram
Win 10 x64
DX11
Neon Noir Benchmarked - Testing Methodology
We used the tool that we were given to benchmark the game engine performance across a variety of graphics cards from the Radeon RX Vega 56 to the GeForce RTX 2080Ti to see how it all performed in an engine that is supporting Real-Time Ray Tracing features but not using specific hardware acceleration. I do want to note that this is a very exciting implementation that during my (-Keith) testing I noticed that the reflections had their own motion blur and often were slightly lagging behind the scene, this could just be from an early build and may get better in the future it's bit distracting in the demo and maybe more in an actual game. Either way, I welcome the advancements that Crytek has made here. Now on to the results.
Once we had the results from 3 runs, after discarding an initial burner run for loading purposes, we took the average of average frame rates as well as the 99th percentile results from the run. We report our performance metrics as average frames per second and have moved away from the 1% and .1% reporting and are now using the 99th percentile. For those uncertain of what the 99th percentile is, representing is easily explained as showing only 1 frame out of 100 is slower than this frame rate. Put another way, 99% of the frames will achieve at least this frame rate.
Test System
|Components
|Z370
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-9900k @ 5GHz
|Memory
|16GB G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 3200
|Motherboard
|EVGA Z370 Classified K
|Storage
|Kingston KC2000 1TB NVMe SSD
|PSU
|Cooler Master V1200 Platinum
|Windows Version
|1903 with latest security patches
Graphics Cards Tested
|GPU
|Architecture
|Core Count
|Clock Speed
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|NVIDIA RTX 2080ti FE
|Turing
|4352
|1350/1635
|11GB GDDR6
|14Gbps
|NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER FE
|Turing
|3072
|1650/1815
|8GB GDDR6
|15.5Gbps
|NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER FE
|Turing
|2560
|1605/1770
|8GB GDDR6
|14Gbps
|NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER
|Turing
|2176
|1470/1650
|8GB GDDR6
|14Gbps
|NVIDIA RTX 2060 FE
|Turing
|1904
|1365/168
|6GB GDDR6
|14Gbps
|NVIDIA GTX 1080 FE
|Pascal
|2560
|1607/1733
|8GB GDDR5X
|10Gbps
|NVIDIA GTX 1070 FE
|Pascal
|1920
|1506/1683
|8GB GDDR5
|8Gbps
|AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
|Navi
|2560
|1605/1755/1905
|8GB GDDR6
|14Gbps
|AMD Radeon RX 5700
|Navi
|2304
|1465/1625/1725
|8GB GDDR6
|14Gbps
|AMD RX Vega 64
|Vega 10
|4096
|1247/1546
|8GB HBM2
|945Mbps
|AMD RX Vega 56
|Vega 10
|3584
|1156/1471
|8GB HBM2
|800Mbs
Drivers Used
|Drivers
|Radeon Settings
|19.11.1
|GeForce
|441.12
1080p Ultra
1440p Ultra
Products mentioned in this post
USD 528.65
USD 779.99
USD 349.54
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.